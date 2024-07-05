Eddie Fullerton Dam connection to Derry and new Foyle abstraction point considered in NI Water resilience draft

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cross-border connection linking the Eddie Fullerton Dam to Derry and a new abstraction point on the Foyle were considered by NI Water as potential options for securing water supply into the future.

Both options have been ruled out, however, according to the water company’s draft Water Resource and Supply Resilience Plan.

NI Water is required to develop a Water Resources Management Plan and Drought Plan every six years. It recently put a new draft plan out for public review.

The document considered myriad options for safeguarding water supply including effluent reuse and desalination. These too were ruled out.

An aerial view of Lake Turk and the Eddie Fullerton Dam in the Illies.

A cross-border connection linking Uisce Eireann’s Eddie Fullerton Dam to Derry was among the options rejected.

“This option proposes establishing a connection between the Pollan Dam Supply from Inishowen in County Donegal, and a connection into its trunk main system that runs parallel to Strabane to Derry.

"However, this option has not been further considered due to environmental concerns and uncertainties surrounding the availability of water from the Pollan Dam across the planning period.

"The environmental considerations and the lack of clarity regarding the water volume have led to the exclusion of this option from further evaluation,” the draft document states.

A new abstraction point on the Foyle near Strabane and the construction of a new Water Treatment Works (WTW) to enhance water supply in the West Water Resource Zone (WRZ) was another option considered.

“Due to the risks associated with new abstraction from the Foyle River and the ongoing Carmoney to Strabane Trunk Main project, which aims to address the water deficit in the West Supply Demand Balance (SDB) by transferring water from the North zone, this option is unlikely to be viable. As a result, it has been excluded from further consideration,” the paper declares.

Another prospective method of improving water supply to the western area was the construction of a new impounding reservoir on the Glenedra River to enhance the raw water supply to the Caugh Hill WTW at Banagher.

This was rejected for a range of reasons. The document points out there were ‘significant uncertainties surrounding the viability of the scheme in the context of best value planning’ and that this meant that ‘the potential costs and benefits associated with the project are not well understood or justified at this stage’.

There were also ‘concerns regarding the environmental impacts of the proposed reservoir’ with the paper stating that ‘it is likely that the construction and operation of the reservoir would have adverse effects on the local ecosystem and natural habitats’.

“Additionally, promotability reasons contribute to the screening out of this option. This implies that there are challenges in effectively implementing and promoting the scheme to stakeholders and the public.

“Lastly, there is a forecast of an existing surplus within the North Zone, indicating that there may not be a pressing need for additional water supply in that area,” the draft plan states.

A related proposal for the establishment of a new raw water storage reservoir adjacent to the Glenedra was ruled out for similar ‘environmental’ and ‘promotability’ concerns.

NI Water again looked at effluent reuse which, it noted, is being increasingly considered in other parts of the UK owing to water stress concerns.

“However, this option has been excluded from further consideration in NI because it is not designated as a water-stressed area and therefore not deemed a high priority,” the plan states.