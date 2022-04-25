Eighty bags of rubbish collected on road between Burnfoot and Buncrana

Buncrana Tidy Towns took part in the An Taisce National #SpringClean22 on Saturday, April 23, with volunteers collecting the substantial amount.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the clean-up Buncrana Tidy Towns Chairperson Willie McKinney said: “2022 marks the 24th year of An Taisce’s annual National Spring Clean, an anti-litter event that takes place in April across the country. Hige thanks to all the volunteers who were out in force on Saturday collecting over 80 bags of rubbish from Burnfoot to Buncrana.

“Buncrana Tidy Towns volunteers and scheme workers are out seven days a week come hail, rain or shine, and the support from the local community for our efforts is second to none. Preparations for the annual Tidy Towns competition summer judging are underway and we look forward to working with local businesses, community groups, schools and the Council to make 2022 our best year yet.”