Enagh Rural Greenway Hub hailed as ‘tremendous and exciting’

Members heard from Paul Hughes about plans to create a new ‘Rural Greenway Hub’ which will promote eco-tourism, adventure, cultural and rural tourism.

In pursuit of these alternative tourism functions, Enagh Country Park Enterprises Ltd in partnership with RAPID (The Rural Area Partnership In Derry) has recognised the considerable potential of Enagh Lough and the adjacent Gransha Woodland as a sustainable development opportunity.

The aim is to provide a range of land and water based recreational activities including cycling, canoeing, kayaking and angling at Enagh Lough Eastern and improved nature, heritage and wildlife conservation of the local area to include establishment of a community woodland.

2014: St. Oliver Plunkett PS pupils with Paul Hughes and others during an environmental project at Enagh Lough. INLS0914-129KM

The Forum had three ‘asks’ of Derry and Strabane council – Support the concept for ‘Enagh Country Park’; Assist with designing and developing a greenway route that will connect Enagh and Gransha and also further connect the private laneway at Enagh direct to the Old School Site on Temple Road which they are seeking to transform into a ‘Rural Hub’, and to Contact Department of Health outlining council’s support for this project.

The masterplan is based on the redevelopment of the Old School House into a Rural Hub with bus and car parking for 34 cars, with community facilities to include a hall, a café with covered external spaces which are envisaged to be used as teaching spaces for local schoolchildren plus small pop up retail units that could serve as bicycle hire pods all connected to the Lakes, Woods and Greenway via a pedestrian and access through Black Head Moss.

Sinn Féin Colr. Christopher Jackson described it as ‘a very exciting master plan for the people of Strathfoyle and beyond’, adding it could make a real difference to the people of this area.

He added: “Whilst this is an exciting project it is also a much needed project. The concept of a rural hub is something that will offer protection and better management of the assets which currently exist.”

Alliance Colr. Rachael Ferguson said: “This area is an absolute gem and we would love to share it with our entire city and district. The proposal from Enagh Country Park is amazing. Not only will it protect the area which is of outstanding natural beauty and biodiversity, it will also promote healthy green travel, it will have outdoor learning and it will have ecotourism all included in it.

“I could talk all day about my love for this area and how much everybody should enjoy it. However, the access to the greenway is vital. The only thing we can do is to propose that we put the three clear asks today forward to the chamber and vote on them so I would like to propose that we adopt the three asks today from the presentation.”

DUP Alderman Maurice Devenney said: “It will totally transform the area and I’m delighted to hear council is playing a part.”

Praising the local community for driving the initiative forward, People Before Profit Colr. Maeve O’Neill commented: “The Strathfoyle community are an excellent model of an active community who are committed to improving their local area.

UUP Ald. Derek Hussey and SDLP Colr. Brian Tierney both described the proposed project as tremendous and exciting before Colr. Ferguson’s proposal carried unanimously.

Gillian Anderson