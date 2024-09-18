Environmental charity chief in appeal to Derry climate heroes as Irish eco awards launched

Prize-winning students from St Cecilia’s College, Derry, at YEA 2024.

The search is on for budding young environmentalists across Derry after a charity chief launched the Young Environmentalist Awards (YEA) 2025.

Organised by environmental youth movement ECO-UNESCO, the YEA recognises the work of young people across Ireland who are taking environmental and climate action.

More than 65,000 children and teenagers aged 10 to 18 have been involved with the awards since they began in 1999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at the launch, ECO-UNESCO national director Elaine Nevin said: “Our young people are our future and every year, when the YEA entries arrive, I always find their enthusiasm and passion for environmental action inspiring.

ECO-UNESCO National Director Elaine Nevin. Credit: Brian Morrison

“We have had some excellent entries from young people in Derry in the past and I can’t wait to see what actions they take this year.

“Young people across the island of Ireland are growing up during an era of extreme weather events and are becoming very concerned about climate change as result.

“In our Youth Climate Justice Survey, published in June, almost all respondents (96%) said they were worried about the environment. Just under two-thirds (65%) said the issue of climate change was causing them anxiety, while more than half (53%) said it was making them fearful, and 47% said it was making them sad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries to YEA 2025 are now open to any group of young people aged 10-18 years.

There are three age categories: 10-12, 12-14, and 15-18 years and groups can have between two and 25 members. Registration is free via yea.ie and closes on November 30, with the winners being named at a ceremony in Dublin next May.

At YEA 2024, students from St Cecilia’s College, Derry, were among the prize winners.

ECO-UNESCO is also hosting a series of free online talks this month for children and teenagers aged eight to 18, starting on September 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main aim of the ECO-WEEK is to inspire young people to take environmental action in their school or community, with separate sessions for children aged 8-12 and for the 12-18 age group. See ecounesco.ie for more details.

The Youth Climate Justice survey took place between October 2023 and January 2024, with 1,196 respondents answering multiple-choice and open-ended questions. The results were published in June.

For more details lick here: https://ecounesco.ie/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Final-YCJS23.pdf