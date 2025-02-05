Essential repairs to main water trunk on Craigavon Bridge in Derry

Essential repairs to the main water trunk crossing the Craigavon Bridge are to take place in Derry.

NI Water said specialised scaffolding will be erected to allow its contractor, T O’Connell’s Ltd. to access the repair site from the pedestrian side of the bridge.

Traffic management will be in place from Thursday, February 6, to Saturday, February 8, 2025.

"The pedestrian walkway will be open throughout the repair work, however there will be fencing erected to keep the work site safe and secure and we will do everything possible to keep any disruption to a minimum,” NI water said in statement.

A leak on the main water trunk on the Craigavon Bridge pictured on January 23.

Site investigation works will be conducted by Farrans Glanua on the lower deck of the Craigavon Bridge once these repairs are concluded.

These works, centred on the city-bound lane from Victoria Road to Foyle Road, are expected to commence around February 17 and last for approximately 3 weeks.

"Due to the working area available and for the safety of our workforce and the public, the city bound lane will be closed for the duration of the works. This important programme of work will protect the water infrastructure and improve the security of the water supply in the area.

"From February 17, a diversion route will be in place as follows: Craigavon Bridge Upper, Victoria Road, John Street, Foyle Embankment, Foyle Road. Traffic management and signage will be in place at all times.

"The project team appreciates the co-operation of the wider public in ensuring that children do not play in or around any site or machinery.

"Working areas will have warning signs in place to protect the public from any hazards. The public are advised to stay out of these working areas for their own safety,” NI Water said.

The utility company said its contractors are grateful to local residents, businesses and road users for their patience and support during this essential repair and investigation work.

NI Water said it will help identify further improvements to enhance the water infrastructure and improve the security of the water supply for many years to come. The team will endeavour to reduce disruption and complete the work as quickly as possible, it said.