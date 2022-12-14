Barrack Hill Town Park in Carndonagh.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue, confirmed almost €1m in funding for projects in Carndonagh, Convoy, Dungloe, Manorcunningham, Lifford and Ballybofey/Stranorlar.

Commenting, Minister McConalogue said "I am delighted to confirm almost €1m in funding for six Donegal towns and villages. The funding will be used to rejuvenate the centres of our community, for example the development of Railway Park in Convoy and the addition of a sheltered space in Carndonagh's Barrack Hill Town Park. Our rural communities are the lifeblood of Donegal and it us important that we continue to support them. Thanks to all involved in these projects."

The announcement represents the largest ever investment under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and will see a range of landmark projects delivered across Rural Ireland and Donegal.

In Donegal, ​€121,230 has been awarded to Barrack Hill Town Park to deliver an accessible sheltered space for all the community including families with children of all ages to meet and for older and less mobile members of the community to socialise sited in the award-winning park.

€435,204 has been granted for the development of the ‘Railway Park’ in Convoy, along the former and now disused railway line, providing a much needed and community driven wholly accessible inclusive green space and recreational amenity in the centre of the village.

€121,905 has been awarded for an upgrade and enhancement of the town centre in Dungloe, improving biodiversity, accessibility, walkability, adding colour and vibrancy thereby improving the visual amenity and associated public realm.

In Manorcunningham, €144,900 has been granted for the upgrade and enhancement of the village centre increasing biodiversity, improving accessibility, adding colour and vibrancy thereby enhancing the visual amenity and associated public real.

€100,000 has also been granted under the Streetscape Enhancement Measure in Lifford and €49,995.00 for Ballybofey

Stranorlar -Drumboe woods to procure Landscape Architect Design led integrate design team to develop concept designs and secure requisite and statutory approvals for