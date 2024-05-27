€2.16 million National Sea Survival Training Pool officially opened in Greencastle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new €2.16 National Sea Survival Training Pool at the Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) National Fisheries College in Greencastle was officially opened on Friday by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

The state-of-the art 15 metre simulator pool has an elevated platform equipped with a wave machine, water spray unit and fans to reproduce extreme weather conditions, two changing areas, a self-contained heating unit capable of maintaining water temperature of 23 -28 degrees Celsius, a water treatment unit and a classroom for 16 students.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Donegal Minister said: “I am delighted to be opening this important national resource here in Greencastle. This purpose-built facility will increase nationwide capability in sea survival training, delivering student-centric courses of the highest quality. The pool, together with the provision of new, modern training equipment means the National Fisheries College in Greencastle can continue to be a centre of learning excellence for the seafood sector.”

“Safety is an essential part of training for anyone embarking on a career in the seafood sector who intends working at sea. Since enrolling its first intake some 43 years ago, more than 30,000 students have undertaken training at the BIM National Fisheries Colleges. In many cases students have returned many times and a typical fisher might undertake basic and, later, enhanced safety training along with a variety of specialist courses in sea survival, firefighting, first aid and radio as their career progresses,” Minister McConalogue added.

Minister Charlie McConalogue pictured during a demonstration with trainers at the new National Sea Survival Training Pool at Greencastle on Friday.

“Since its introduction in 2001, over 8,000 members of the Irish fishing sector have completed BIM Basic Safety Training and have been issued safety cards. Moreover, almost 2,000 BIM personal flotation devices have been issued to owners of Irish registered fishing vessels,” he said.

Praising all at BIM involved with the project, Minister McConalogue added: “This unit will be a valuable national asset to the fishing sector, to BIM and to the community in Greencastle and I’m delighted that training commenced here last week.”

The National Sea Survival Training Pool will have a low environmental impact and will be one of the nation’s only ‘green pools’. The 12-metre pool is environmentally efficient with modern heat pumps and a heat recovery ventilation system. No fossil fuels are used in the pool facility.

The water temperature will be kept low, reducing energy consumption and the need for chemical interventions.