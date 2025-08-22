Exterior of Millennium Forum in Derry to be spruced up with damaged timber cladding to be replaced by high-pressure laminate

The Millennium Forum is to receive a cosmetic make-over with proposals to replace damaged cladding with high-pressure laminate at the Derry theatre.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fresh application to remove damaged timber cladding boards and replace them with coloured Trespa panels has been submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Sections of cladding on both the East Wall and the Lower Linenhall Street elevations of the Forum are to refurbished under the proposals.

Trespa is a provider of high-quality panels for façade cladding and decorative façades.