Exterior of Millennium Forum in Derry to be spruced up with damaged timber cladding to be replaced by high-pressure laminate
The Millennium Forum is to receive a cosmetic make-over with proposals to replace damaged cladding with high-pressure laminate at the Derry theatre.
A fresh application to remove damaged timber cladding boards and replace them with coloured Trespa panels has been submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council.
Sections of cladding on both the East Wall and the Lower Linenhall Street elevations of the Forum are to refurbished under the proposals.
Trespa is a provider of high-quality panels for façade cladding and decorative façades.