Financial aid for Donegal businesses affected by flooding welcome but not enough says Councillor Nicholas Crossan

Colr Crossan said: “While I welcome the news that the Government has approved €125,000 in emergency aid for businesses affected by flooding in Co Donegal, Donegal is a big place and €125,000 won’t go far in remediating the serious damage done to businesses.

“The scheme will be based on information provided by local authorities and aims to help affected businesses return to trading quickly, it will become clear quickly that more funds will be needed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Crossan has appeal to all politicians representing the people of Donegal to use their influence to get a further injection of cash so that businesses can get back-up trading again.

Independent Councillor Nicholas Crossan.