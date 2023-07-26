News you can trust since 1772
Financial aid for Donegal businesses affected by flooding welcome but not enough says Councillor Nicholas Crossan

Independent Donegal County Councillor Nicholas Crossan has described financial aid for Donegal Businesses affected by flooding this week as ‘welcome, but not enough’.
By Laura Glenn
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 12:44 BST

Colr Crossan said: “While I welcome the news that the Government has approved €125,000 in emergency aid for businesses affected by flooding in Co Donegal, Donegal is a big place and €125,000 won’t go far in remediating the serious damage done to businesses.

“The scheme will be based on information provided by local authorities and aims to help affected businesses return to trading quickly, it will become clear quickly that more funds will be needed.”

Councillor Crossan has appeal to all politicians representing the people of Donegal to use their influence to get a further injection of cash so that businesses can get back-up trading again.

Independent Councillor Nicholas Crossan.
The €125,000 aid package, which has been announced this week will be available immediately, and that’s ‘a positive start’ says Councillor Crossan.

