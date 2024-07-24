Five per cent of council buildings fitted with solar panels generating savings of £21,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Approximately five per cent of council-buildings in Derry and Strabane have solar panels with savings estimated at £21,000 in 2023.

Five buildings have solar panels. These are the Irish Street Community Centre (capacity 12 kiloWatts), Alley Theatre (12kW), Strahans Road Recycling Centre (50kW), Melvin Sports Complex (20kW) and Derg Valley Leisure Centre (12kW).

The Galliagh Community Centre has two air source heat pumps, each with a capacity of 12.4kW. The Lincoln Courts Community Centre also has two heat pumps, with a slightly larger capacity of 14 kW. All electricity produced is utilised on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Approximately five per cent of council-buildings in Derry and Strabane have solar panels with savings estimated at £21,000 in 2023.

The Council has one fully electric vehicle and employs a sustainability officer.

It affords a number of eco-friendly initiatives to staff including twice monthly repair cafes, clothes swap initiatives and a bike scheme every October.

Its Be Well Grow Your Own Programme provides staff with horticultural skills, while the Council sits on a cross departmental Climate Action Working Group.