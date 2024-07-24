Five per cent of council buildings fitted with solar panels generating savings of £21,000
Five buildings have solar panels. These are the Irish Street Community Centre (capacity 12 kiloWatts), Alley Theatre (12kW), Strahans Road Recycling Centre (50kW), Melvin Sports Complex (20kW) and Derg Valley Leisure Centre (12kW).
The Galliagh Community Centre has two air source heat pumps, each with a capacity of 12.4kW. The Lincoln Courts Community Centre also has two heat pumps, with a slightly larger capacity of 14 kW. All electricity produced is utilised on site.
The Council has one fully electric vehicle and employs a sustainability officer.
It affords a number of eco-friendly initiatives to staff including twice monthly repair cafes, clothes swap initiatives and a bike scheme every October.
Its Be Well Grow Your Own Programme provides staff with horticultural skills, while the Council sits on a cross departmental Climate Action Working Group.
The details were released in response to a Freedom of Information request.
