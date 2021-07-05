Flooding in Derry: Council and emergency agencies assess damage and work to safeguard homes and businesses

A number busy routes in and around the city became impassable for a time after sustained heavy rainfall on Sunday saw manholes overflowing and surface water flooding roads and walkways. Among the areas affected were Kilfennan, Fountain Hill/ Spencer Road, Craigavon Bridge, Lecky Road, Foyle Road, Strand Road and other low lying regions.

The new waiting room area at Altnagelvin Hospital’s Emergency Department had to be temporarily closed due to the deluge.

A spokesperson for the Western Trust said: “Services at Altnagelvin’s ED remain unaffected. However, due to a reduction in space we would emphasise the importance of coming alone when attending the ED. Exemptions apply to vulnerable adults with communication difficulties and also for children.

The Mayor Graham Warke and Alderman Hilary McClintock visiting homes in the Waterside affected by, or at risk of, flooding.

“We are working to resolve this at present and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council said it has been working with the statutory agencies toto provide support and assistance to those affected by flooding.

In the Kilfennan and Rossdowney areas of the city Council contractors attended a number of premises to assist in providing sandbags and liaising with residents.

The Council is also working very proactively with the other statutory agencies to carry out clean up operations.

One of the retail complexes in the Waterside which was affected by the flooding.

Mayor Graham Warke who met with many of the families affected by flash flooding paid tribute to the emergency services and the local community for their help and assistance.

He added that the public are reminded that in the event of any incidents of flooding, they should contact the flooding incident line on 0300 2000 100.

Environmental Health officers awere yesterday visiting the homes of people affected to ensure they register their property with the Council to avail of the SEFA Scheme that is available.

Anyone who was affected by the floods are urged to contact the Council at 028 71253253 so they can register their property so that environmental health officers can visit the affected homes to carry out an assessment and determine if they are entitled to the SEFA scheme.

Information about preparing for possible flooding, and what to do after a flood, is available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/flooding-your-area or via the Council website at www.derrystrabane.com

The Promenade in Portstewart meanwhile has been closed due to structural damage caused by the adverse weather.