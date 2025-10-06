Fly-tippers dump rubbish yards from graves in Derry City Cemetery

By Kevin Mullan
Published 6th Oct 2025, 11:11 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 11:11 BST
Fly-tippers have dumped rubbish yards away from graves in Derry City Cemetery.

Household waste and the remnants of domestic appliances were discarded at the Creggan facility.

Derry City & Strabane District Council asked those responsible to desist, stating ‘illegal dumping is not acceptable’.

"We’re asking everyone to please respect the City Cemetery and refrain from illegal dumping. Do not dump household waste, appliances, or rubbish in or around the cemetery grounds. This is a place of rest and remembrance so please be mindful of others,” the council said.

