Fly-tipping at beauty spot Moorlough branded ‘utterly shameful’ by Derry-Strabane councillor

The fly-tipping of household waste at a local beauty spot has been branded ‘utterly shameful’ by a local councillor.

Sinn Féin’s Paul Boggs was speaking after rubbish was dumped at Moorlough, the popular lake and recreational area near Donemana.

“It is utterly shameful and totally unacceptable that fly tipping of household waste continues to blight our rural communities.

“There are several avenues for disposing of waste; weekly bin collections, arranged white good appliances collections or availing of services at our local recycling centres, which also operate under extended hours in the summer months.

Paul Boggs at Moorlough

“In any case, rural communities are not dumping grounds,” said the councillor who has asked for the Council to have the waste cleaned up as soon as possible.

"If details of those who are responsible become known, they should be pursued for their actions.

“This incident is just a few days after I worked with council officers to have a litter pick and additional bin collection carried out at Moorlough,” he said.