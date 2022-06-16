Former Derry Mayor Graham Warke raises over £55,000 for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust

The Independent Alderman this week reunited with staff and members of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, the charity he chose to support during his year in office to celebrate the end of year return.

Alderman Warke held numerous fundraising events during his term as First Citizen, including the Mayor’s Supercar events and the Mayor’s Christmas Night – raising a total of £55,885.

He said that being able to assist a local charity who does so much amazing work was one of the greatest privileges of his time as Mayor.

£55,885 RAISED FOR FDST!. . . . . . . .Former Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Graham Warke pictured at the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust premises in Irish Street on Wednesday afternoon when he handed over a cheque for £55,885, monies raised during his year in office for his chosen charity. Included are families, FDST staff, friends and fundraisers. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

“It was a real honour for me to visit the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust offices and present them with a cheque for £55,885. I set out at the start of my term to try and raise as much money as I could, while also giving the members of the Trust memories that will hopefully last them a lifetime,” said Alderman Warke.

“Everyone dug deep into their pockets and donated so generously. I would also like to thank everyone who helped me plan and deliver our fundraising events – without them we wouldn’t have been able to raise such an incredible amount. This money will go a long way in helping the Trust to continue the fantastic work that they do.”

For more information on FDS Trust, visit www.foyledownsyndrometrust.org/

A big hug from young Finn on Wednesday afternoon.