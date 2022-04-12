Foyle Ferry to run over Easter as schedule is confirmed

Fiona Doherty, Development Officer, Community Development with Donegal County Council told County Councillors at Tuesday’s online Inishowen Municipal District meeting that the ferry will operate over the Easter period, beginning on Holy Thursday, April 14, running until April 24.

She confirmed it will also operate on the Bank Holiday weekend from Friday, April 29 until Tuesday, May 3 and on the June Bank Holiday, ‘right through to and including September 18.’

In relation to the Swilly Ferry, from Buncrana to Rathmullan, Ms Doherty said this was out of contract and advertised on the E-tender site at the beginning of March. She said submissions relating to this are being evaluated and the council should be in a position to appoint a provider in ‘late May, with an anticipated schedule similar to previous years.’

The Foyle Ferry is due to resume this week.

Donegal County Councillor Martin Farren welcomed the return of the Foyle Derry, calling it ‘great news indeed.’