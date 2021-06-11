From small acorns... Martin McGuinness Cumann cultivating oak saplings in Derry

From left to right: Fiachra McGuinness ,Andrew Bonner Manager House in the Wells ,Cllr Patricia Logue ,Charlie McMenamin ,Decky McLaughlin staff House in the Wells

Speaking to the Journal local man Charlie McMenamin said : “Myself and a number of members in the Martin McGuinness Cumann have been involved in cultivating young tree saplings, particularly oak trees as part of an environmental project in planting trees in our city and right across the 32 counties of Ireland.

“To date we have been successful in having over 60 Derry grown donated oak trees being planted across the island.

“We see this as a particularly important project to the city and the county of Derry with the whole historical significance and importance of the oak tree, in particular this area where we have our roots in the Bogside and the history of Saint Columba.

“It just so happens that my 60th birthday falls on the same week as the Saint Columba’s celebrations, so we have decided to donate a number of oak trees to the House in Wells.

“There is an added significance in this that my old family home at one time was on Howard Street (now gone) which ran basically along the boundary wall at what is now the House in the Wells.

“I don’t need to tell people of this city the great work that goes on there helping some of the most vulnerable people in our community.