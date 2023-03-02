Full closure and lane closures planned as part of Limavady Road works
A £315,000 resurfacing scheme on the A2 Limavady Road between Glendermott Road and Ebrington is due to commence on 6 March, it has been confirmed, with both partial and full road closures taking place.
A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure confirmed that the works will start at Dale’s Corner and continue north eastwards to the Ebrington right turn lane, a distance of 450 metres.
The works are scheduled to last for two weeks and ‘will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the road’.
They added: “To help ensure the safety of road users and workers it will be necessary to implement localised lane closures initially with a full road closure to follow when the carriageway works commence.
“Work will be restricted between the hours of 9.30am to 4.30pm. Most of the work can be accommodated by lane closures, but a full road closure shall be required to facilitate the final surfacing works. This shall be completed between the hours of 7.00pm to 6.00am (Sunday – Thursday) commencing on Sunday 26 March for approximately two weeks.
“Access for residents and landowners will be maintained and a diversion route will be signed but delays should be expected.
“Road users are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling in the vicinity of the road works.
“Whilst the Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, road users should expect delays and allow additional time when planning any journey.”
For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.Trafficwatchni.com