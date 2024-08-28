'Fun for All' in Buncrana's playpark as new inclusive extension opens thanks to family's fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buncrana’s popular Festival Playpark is now inclusive for all thanks to fabulous new equipment installed by a generous Inishowen family.

The Friel family, from Buncrana, set up a fundraiser titled ‘Fun For All,’ in memory of their brother, Gareth, who passed away in 2022.

Gareth was a much-loved son and brother with complex needs and he loved using a swing.

With this in mind, the family wanted to install a wheelchair accessible swing in the playpark to remember him by and so that children of all abilities could use it, have fun and make great memories.

The new extension.

But, their fundraiser grew to more than they could ever have imagined and they have created a fantastic new extension to the park that provides wonderful new experiences and ‘fun for all,’

Following a number of fantastic fundraising events spearheaded by the family, including a sponsored walk and with great help from the local community and Donegal County Council, the playpark has been extended with 13 new pieces of equipment added, including with the wheelchair accessible swing very much pride of place.

Speaking to the Journal, family member Coreen Robinson said they are delighted to see their plans come to fruition so that children from Inishowen and beyond can enjoy a playpark that is accessible for all.

"Soon after Garth’s death, I decided I wanted to do something in his memory – something positive and good to remember him by.

Helpers at the new, revamped toilet block.

"I spoke with my parents and the following January, the decision was made to install an ability swing in the festival playpark in Buncrana. We decided we’d do a family sponsored walk (from Malin Head to Buncrana) to raise the funds for that.

“When I looked into the price of an ability swing, it was much more than I’d anticipated and I realised, very quickly, that a sponsored walk alone may not be enough.”

Various fundraisers were then organised throughout the summer and were a huge success, with the money raised far exceeding the target.

It was then decided to add a birds nest swing and a wheelchair accessible picnic bench to the playground too.

The 'surfboard'.

“The festival playground was also a community project and the original Buncrana Festival Committee raised funds to install the playground. It opened to the public 20 years past there in July. So, I approached Donegal County Council, who had helped the previous committee, with my idea.”

The council agreed to install the equipment if Coreen was successful in purchasing it ‘and that’s how the partnership between Fun for All and the council came about.”

Coreen said the family was ‘shocked’ but delighted at the amount of money raised, which allowed them to buy even more equipment.

"Our target was 20,000 euro and in over three months we raised over 38,000. We were obviously able to buy the pieces that we intended to buy, but in addition, I was in the fortunate position that I could also buy additional equipment and make the extension even bigger.

The wheelchair accessible swing.

"We were absolutely delighted with how that worked. We’re so grateful to the community and how it got behind us and still are behind us today.”

Thirteen pieces of equipment have been added in total and the PECs and Lamh boards will be installed in the coming weeks.

The ability swing has, for safety reasons, includes a metal surround and is accessible via a Radar key. Anyone who lives in areas with ‘Changing Places’ toilets will be familiar with these. The keys can be purchased, for five euro, at the Visit Inishowen office, which is located on the way into Buncrana on the Derry side, beside Inish Pharmacy and opposite McKenna’s service station, on Railway Road. (Eircode F93 V0AC)

The key isn’t just for the park. It’s part of a wider scheme that gives people with disabilities access to locked accessible toilets.

Other equipment included in the new extension are ‘noughts and crosses’,’ ‘Connect 4’ and a ‘maze puzzle’ game to promote good hand-eye co-ordination, a four-way see-saw with different handles for smaller children and capabilities and a ‘surfboard’ swing.

Additionally, while researching the equipment to purchase, Coreen had an idea to revamp the nearby public toilets on the Shore Front as they were ‘in dire need of an upgrade’.

She didn’t want to use any money raised for the playpark, so launched the campaign ‘Bogs of Buncrana.’

Once again, a partnership was formed with Donegal County Council and works began to upgrade the toilet block. The council funded the installation of new toilet roll holders and taps, the windows were removed and replaced and they supplied the paint to give it a makeover, they also paid for a deep clean inside and outside the building. Plumbing and electrical works were also undertaken and Coreen, her husband and Niamh and Eileen painted the toilet block.

Coreen’s daughter Eve and niece Cassie designed the outside wall mural, while her niece Aoife, along with Caoimhe Stone assisted. Buncrana Tidy Towns also painted the outside of the building.

The toilets were revamped without any fundraising money being spent and Coreen said they’re ‘absolutely delighted with how it’s turned out.’

The family is delighted with the response to the extension and have received numerous messages from families who are over the moon with the new, inclusive equipment.

For more information on the playpark, visit Fun For All Buncrana on Facebook and you can access more information on the Visit Inishowen office on www.govisitinishowen.com

The office can be contacted on 353 (0)74 936 3451.