Fun for all the family in Malin this Sunday to celebrate 30 years of the Malin Raft Race

A host of events will take place on Sunday around the picturesque town, with lots of fun for all the family and it’s all in aid of the RNLI.

Malin RNLI committee member John McLaughlin told the Journal the Malin Raft Race began 30 years ago following a number of tragedies in the local and surrounding areas. When the Lough Swilly RNLI came into being, they began to fundraise for them and have raised a phenomenal 170,000 euro plus.

The events kick off on Sunday with a new event called ‘From Tower to Town’ a 16k walk or run from Malin Head Tower to Malin Town. Additionally, there will be a 5k from Lagg Chapel to Malin Town. Both events are sponsored by Inish Pharmacy in Carndonagh and coffees, teas and awards will be given out in McClean’s Marquee afterwards.

There's fun for all the family in Malin this weekend.

There will also be entertainment on Malin Green from 2-5pm with music by great local talent The Typhoon Generals and entertainment including Irish dancing, music from local musicians and fun for all the family.

The raft race then kicks off at 5pm, starting at Malin Bridge. There will be a host of prizes, including best designed raft and fancy dress. There will also be a kayak race and entry is 50 euro for the raft race and 10 euro for the kayak race. All participants must wear a lifejacket.

At 7pm, there will also be a very eagerly-awaited display by the Coastguard Rescue 118 helicopter.

The raft race prizegiving will take place at 8pm in McClean’s, followed by music until late.

The fun doesn’t stop there, as on August 4, in McClean’s marquee, there will be an annual music gig with a host of local talent.

The committee expressed their thanks to the Byrne family, who recently raised over 20,000 euro via a Mizen Head to Malin Head walk in memory of John. The committee would also like to acknowledge past and present committee members for all their hard work.