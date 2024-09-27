Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Funding of €42,500 has been allocated to support and improve 13 walking trails across Donegal, it has been confirmed.

The funding is part of a national initiative announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

The funding will see €1 million being allocated to upgrade 517 trails across the country.

Welcoming the announcement, Donegal minister, Charlie McConalogue said: “This grant funding will be used towards to the cost of purchasing equipment, small scale maintenance and marketing and promotion of the registered trails. Donegal has many popular walking trails and it’s important that these are maintained on a regular basis.”

Glenevin Waterfall.

“These walking trails in Donegal are great attractions for locals and tourists and I’d encourage people to check out their local walking trail – they provide an enjoyable experience for our domestic population and visitors,” the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine added.

The eleven Donegal walkways that have been allocated funding are:

Aranmore Blueway Management Group, €4,500.

Ballybofey & Stranorlar Integrated Community, €1,500.

Ballyliffin, Clonmany & Urris Community Development Association, €1,500.

Bluestack Way Committee, €15,000.

Burtonport Old Railway Walk Committee, €4,000.

Creevy Community Group, €1,500.

Dunfanaghy Tidy Towns, €1,500.

Forbairt na Rosann, €1,500.

Glenevin Waterfall Development Group, €1,500.

Ionad Naomh Pádraig, €4,000.

Leghowney Loop Walk Committee, €2,500.

Loch Chonaill Railway Development Group, €1,500.

Muckish Development Group, €2,500.