Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue has welcomed confirmation from Donegal County Council, that the tender for the Integrated Design Team for the Tús Nua Carndonagh Regeneration Project has now opened. The closing date for the submission of tenders is early January 2023, with the tender assessment and appointment of consultant to be completed in Q1 2023.

A total of €9.5million has been allocated to the ‘Tús Nua Regeneration Project’ in Carndonagh under the RRDF. The project will deliver a new multi-use hub located in a regenerated heritage building (formerly McDonagh Stores) for a range of uses including: a co-working space & digital creative laboratory, office space, youth space, a community kitchen, and public amenities.

The project also includes a shared workspace and retail space for the designer maker industries together with enhanced public realm at the Diamond and improved pedestrian accessibility and linkages. The project will bring people of all generations back into the town centre for community services, education, recreation, housing, enterprise, and jobs.

Donegal County Councillor Martin McDermott, Ardal McDermott and Brendan O’Donnell (Donegal County Council), Minister Charlie McConalogue TD and Helen Nolan (Spraoi agus Spórt).