‘Game changer’ for Buncrana as €1.17million funding secured

Donegal Cathaoirleach Councillor Jack Murray.

Councillor Jack Murray said; “As Cathaoirleach, I was extremely proud to sign off on the application in July this year as I believed it to be an absolute game changer for Buncrana and the people of Inishowen.

“I am now over the moon that the application has been successful.

“We’ve always believed that Buncrana can rival Westport or Killarney in terms of our tourism offering and this concept has the potential to do just that. I look forward to a completely reimagined Shore Front area with confidence and I am hopeful that a newly built leisure centre will sit beside it.

“Over 100 jobs can be created in the old garda barracks while a greatly enhanced playpark, toilet facilities and a new pedestrian footbridge will create a much better visitor experience in the town.”

Colr Murray concluded by saying that he wanted everyone to have their say as to how the town will develop and that he will facilitate a process to ensure that happens: