The heavy-duty Sarens equipment was trucked to Fort George at the weekend and has now been erected next to the bridge, which was assembled on the banks of the Foyle last week.

Engineers are continuing to work on the pre-fabricated structure that is now almost ready to be lifted into place over the Pennyburn.

Sections of the bridge were transported to Fort George on Monday, February 12, and were assembled next to the jetty on the banks of the River Foyle over the course of last week.

The new bridge will connect the popular riverfront walkway with the Bay Road Park and nature reserve.

It is on schedule for completion in Spring 2024.

F.P. McCann Ltd. was appointed by DC&SDC last May to deliver the new 63m, single span foot and cycle bridge across the Pennyburn at the former Fort George site.

