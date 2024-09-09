It’s that time of year again. You see them out of the corner of your eye running at high speed from beneath the sofa, along the fireplace or even in the bath or shower before stopping dead. But are giant house spiders dangerous and why are they in your house?

Having noticed two of them in my own living room this week I thought I’d do a little online research and check out why these creatures have taken up residence and find out a bit more about them. So here’s some facts I’ve come across…

1) They are hopeless romantics

The consensus seems to be that the spiders you see shooting across your floor or in your bathroom are males and that they have appeared while on the look out for love, hoping to find a mate. It is for this reason that they start wandering in autumn. And if they find a female the leggy Lotharios might pull stances and even pluck the strings of her web to get her attention apparently.

One of the giant house spiders spotted in my house this week.

2) It doesn’t end well for them

As it turns out, they may well not have much luck finding a female to mate with. But if a male does find a female then they will cohabit only for a short time – anywhere from a few hours to a month or so. Then it’s normally game over as the males die following the couplings and the female often eats the male immediately afterwards.

3) They were Guinness World Record holders

The giant house spider was the fastest arachnid on eight legs in the world, officially a Guinness World Record holder, until they were surpassed by a different species back in 1987, and while the new record holders, which can reach astonishing speeds of 10 miles an hour are by contrast a bit aggressive, thankfully they are only native in the Middle East and north African regions.

On the move... you'll often find male giant house spiders roaming about the house in the autumn.

4) They are really quite harmless

They might seem scary at full speed because of their size and agility but there’s no need to be afraid. The giant house spiders are rather shy creatures and while they can bite like almost all spiders, they rarely ever do, if ever, and even if they did, the bite would be harmless to people or pets. They are not aggressive and prefer to hide than take on a mammoth human, dog or cat. So they are quite safe to have about the place.

5) The mystery of why they stop and stand still

There could be various reasons why they run at full tilt and then stop dead. Some experts believe it is to do with the blood-like fluid that pumps through their long legs from their tiny hearts which can only keep them going for so long before they need a break, i.e. they are simply taking a breather. Others contend it is because they spot danger and will stay still in the hope of not being noticed. A sudden change in light conditions, a sudden approach or the appearance of a predator can all have this effect on them, and a potential meal approaching their web can also cause this. It may be a combination of all of these.

6) They make their homes in your home

The giant house spider will normally find a dark, secluded corner to spin a messy blanket-like web with a funnel at one end. They often chose a spot behind the sofa or t.v. cabinets or other furniture or in crevices in the fireplace, behind baths and fridges and sometimes even on the ceiling. They live indoors all year and sit still on their webs most of the time hoping for passing flies or other insects to come along.

7) They don’t live very long

Like most spiders, they are not long lived, and males, it is generally agreed, have shorter lives than females (see above). The males in your home will live for about a year and a half, while the females will usually live for around two years or a little longer.

8) Baby spiders hatch in the spring

Baby house spiders are born a blue colour and hatch from clutches of eggs or sacks (which the female keeps with eggs in her web for about a month) in the spring. They disperse after hatching and you are unlikely to notice any in your home again until the autumn time when the boys go a-wandering.

9) They can live for months with no food

The giant house spider can go a long, long time between meals and are especially adapted to feast when they can and keep going during the lean times prey-wise. They are often useful too for keeping the house fly populations under control. They do need water though which might explain why you find them near the plug holes in your bathroom sink, toilet, bath or shower.

10) It’s bad luck to kill a spider

Well this might be more superstition than fact, but its certainly bad manners, and if it saves a few lives I’ll add it anyway. If you really don’t want them in your home try a catch and release in an outbuilding or shed where they may live quite happily. If you can’t stand the thought of doing it yourself, ask someone else. I leave them alone and they leave me alone in my own house and there’s never really more than a couple about at a time that are visible so we may as well learn to live and let live.

