Government 'should be disturbed by what emerged from committee meetings on Defective Blocks' – Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Donegal Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn raised the issue of the Enhanced Defective Block Redress Scheme with Government today, Thursday, May 30.

The Sinn Féin TD was speaking after the Dáil’s Finance Committee and the Housing Committee had probed the Enhanced Defective Block Redress Scheme over the last three weeks.

Teachta Mac Lochlainn said: “Minister, I don’t know if you got a chance to review the transcript of the committee meetings but if you did, you would be disturbed at what emerged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Engineers Ireland testimony was really worrying. IS465 which is the standard that underpins a multi-billion redress scheme, the biggest in the history of the state, is not fit for purpose.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn.

“You have a situation where engineers are making recommendations on behalf of homeowners. These are engineers trained in the standard affiliated to Engineers Ireland who are then being overruled by engineers in the Housing Agency as to what to do to remediate homes.

“So really the scheme is based on a desktop study – it’s not based on actual peer reviewed science.

"MICA is not the cause but Pyrrhotite and internal sulphate attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That means a very different remediation approach and it is taking government too long to respond to that reality and homeowners have no confidence.

“The other huge issue is that this scheme is a grant scheme again. It’s the second time it’s a grant scheme. Not a redress scheme like what happened for the victims of Pyrite, for over three thousand families in Dublin and North Leinster.

“In the committee it was clear and when you look at the attendance of public meetings in Donegal and Mayo, I think it was over 2,000 in Donegal in total and about 600 in Mayo, this scheme is not accessible to most families.

"This scheme cannot work for people. They could be living in houses literally falling apart but they can’t access the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The evidence is overwhelming now. On two scores: the science is based on a desktop study nobody believes in and it cannot be accessed by most.