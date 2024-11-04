'Great day for Lifford and Strabane' as over €16.7m announced for Riverine Project

There has been a widespread welcome to the news that the long-awaited Riverine Project is set to go ahead after the Special EU Programmes Body confirmed funding of €16.7m.

The Riverine 2023 (€16.7m) shared space spans both Lifford in Co Donegal and Strabane in Co Tyrone and will include the creation of 30 acres of parklands and a new community pavilion building, developed through a cross-border partnership between Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh has described Monday’s announcement the ‘icing on the cake.

The West West Tyrone MLA said: “The 30-acre Riverine Project will totally transform the landscape and land use over and along the banks of the Foyle and create an outstanding visual, environmental and leisure amenity which will act as a ‘Shared Space’ for local people and visitors alike and which any region on these islands would be justifiably proud of.”

Sinn Féin MP Orfhlaith Begley said the investment is a ‘truly transformative’ one for the Strabane and Lifford communities.

“An Bord Pleanála finally granted planning permission last February and a fresh funding application for the project was submitted by Derry City and Strabane councils and Donegal County Council in September,

“Sinn Féin is committed to anchoring investment in the west and this cross border project underlines the progress which can be made through continued work and all-Ireland co-operation.

Donegal Deputy and Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty said the project will be a huge boost for the area.

Teachta Doherty said: “I wish to commend the officials from both councils who worked in conjunction with the SEUPB and other relevant agencies to get this over the line. I would also pay tribute to the fantastic work of the stakeholder group and all who contributed to making today’s decision happen.

"It's been a long road but this is a great day for Lifford and Strabane."

€77m (£65m) of PEACEPLUS funding has been awarded to transform six community facilities and public spaces in Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland. They include the Ballycastle Shared Space Project (€5.2m),The Centre of Participation Wellbeing & Shared Learning Hub (€15.4m) in Co.Down and the UU Dome in Derry.