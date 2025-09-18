Greenway user appeals for consideration to be given to riverside route to Culmore

A greenway user has told the 'Journal' the authorities should explore the possibility of extending the Foyleside greenway along the banks of the lower River Foyle as far as Culmore.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concerned resident, who asked not to be named, said they understood the original plan for the Derry to Muff greenway had been to extend the cycle path and walkway underneath the Foyle Bridge and along the final stretch of the River Foyle as far as the Coney Road in Culmore.

However, instead the 10.5km section of greenway makes its way up from the Bay Road Nature Reserve, past Boom Hall and along part of the Culmore Road, incorporating Thornhill College, and stretching onwards to Culmore village and Muff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A riverside route, the resident said, would provide a much better and safer amenity for walkers and cyclists.

He appealed on the authorities to consider the construction of another greenway and cycle path along the river bank as far as Culmore.