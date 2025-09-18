Greenway user appeals for consideration to be given to riverside route to Culmore
The concerned resident, who asked not to be named, said they understood the original plan for the Derry to Muff greenway had been to extend the cycle path and walkway underneath the Foyle Bridge and along the final stretch of the River Foyle as far as the Coney Road in Culmore.
However, instead the 10.5km section of greenway makes its way up from the Bay Road Nature Reserve, past Boom Hall and along part of the Culmore Road, incorporating Thornhill College, and stretching onwards to Culmore village and Muff.
A riverside route, the resident said, would provide a much better and safer amenity for walkers and cyclists.
He appealed on the authorities to consider the construction of another greenway and cycle path along the river bank as far as Culmore.