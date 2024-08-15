Growing tomatoes, rosemary, swiss chard from seed and planting potatoes - Gardening with Brendan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Back when I started out trying to create a garden of some sort in February just to see if you could do it, growing food as well as flowers from seed seemed like it might be require fingers far greener than mine. But I thought I’d have a go anyway and some have proved quite easy.

My main focus this year has been getting flowers from seeds, and in truth I’ve only been sowing a few different, vegetables, fruits and herbs as side projects for this column and a companion video diary on derryjournal.com.

The only one I was really rooting for (pardon the pun) and gave any special focus to, was tomatoes and I might write a specific column later on on what I did to get them from seed to the stage where they are now fruiting and ripening on the vine. For now though, I thought I’d give a general update on a variety of different edibles I’ve been working on.

Experimenting with spuds

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clockwise from top left: Potato plants in a grow bag, my first tomato, tomatoes on the vine, Brussels sprouts, rosemary and Swiss chard.

As an Irishman it’s not an easy thing to admit, but I’m not a big fan of potatoes, unless they are chopped up for chips or crisps that is. But now and again I’ll buy a bag of spuds to make stew or something else that I never actually make, and I always end up with spuds that are sprouting roots that end up in the brown bin. About a month ago though, with a pile of cheap maris pipers going bad, I thought I’d do an experiment just to see if they’d grow. You are really supposed to buy seed potatoes to get a guaranteed crop of spuds, but nothing ventured, nothing gained and after filling a big £1 grow bag about a quarter full of compost and topsoil I laid the spuds on top and pressed them in on their sides with the eyes exposed and in a matter of days they had taken root and sprouted. Taking advice from a relative, over the past few weeks I’ve been gradually adding more soil. covering the leafy green shoots which are now about a foot tall. Will it work? Who knows but the plants are strong and healthy looking so it will be interesting to pull them up in the autumn or winter once the plants have flowered and start to die off just to see if there’s any new potatoes I can harvest. I’ll keep you posted.

Multi-coloured Swiss chard

This is a new one on me but I picked up a packet of seeds for 10p in a reduced aisle in Dunnes Stores last autumn and sowed them about two months ago with no real expectations. I left the tray out in the greenhouse and they popped through no problem. Now they look almost ready to harvest. I don’t think I’ve ever even tried chard other than it is supposed to be rich in different vitamins and therefore is good for you, so it will be interesting to check out a few recipes and give it a go.

As a coloured variety, it’s very impressive looking and almost looks fake with big green leaves atop a variety of vibrant pink, red, yellow and green edible stalks. It’s an easy grower, and has really taken off in the grow bag. If you are nervous about growing vegetables I’d say this is definitely an easy one to start with and it looks great too.

Transplanting rosemary and Swiss chard and experimenting with shop bought potatoes.

Lettuce

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking of easy growers, lettuce is probably one of the best things you can grow as a novice. This was my first time doing so with some decade old old seeds and some new ones. Both germinated, although the success rate was definitely better with the fresher seeds, and the little plants are growing fast and doing well. And the great thing about lettuce is that it can be sown and grown at any time of year, even indoors on a windowsill in winter, there are so many varieties and uses, and you can just keep plucking from the pot and it will grow back.

Tomatoes

This past week I had my first tomato fully ripen and it really did feel like an achievement, especially as there are dozens more in bunches on the vines. I’ve been growing tomatoes indoors by glass doors and outdoors in the elements and the greenhouse and while the ones indoors are much taller, they have are all producing an abundance of fruit at the minute. It took about three weeks for the full sized tomato to turn from green to red.

Young lettuce seedlings.

Tomato plants give off an incredible rich fragrance and I’ll be making use of the leaves (which are also edible) soon when I try to make perfume.

But the proof is in the eating, and having sampled the first of them there’s no comparison, fresh definitely tastes stronger and better.

Broccoli

Out of everything I’ve grown this year the broccoli seedlings have probably had the least attention paid to them, which may in hindsight have been the best thing for them. I didn’t have high hopes for the little seedlings back in late February when I left them to the elements and basically forgot about them for a few months. But they proved themselves tough and after being moved into a raised bed grew rapidly to produce big heads of broccoli.

Tomatoes ripening on the vine.

Again i forgot to harvest them some of them and they have since gone to seed. The bees loved the little yellow flowers so at least something benefited from them. Another easy grower though if you fancy trying them.

Brussels sprouts & runner beans

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next door in the raised bed are a few runner beans and Brussels sprouts, which are my favourite vegetable and one I had high hopes for. The sprouts were the only vegetable I didn’t sow but bought as young seedlings though I will be trying them in the spring all being well. They had been doing great and the buds are there on the stalks, but I noticed something has been nibbling away on them and it turns out it is earwigs. They’ve munched the runner beans too. Hopefully the garlic wash I’ve been using to keep them at bay will work and they will get back on track in time for a winter harvest. The sprouts in the flower bed by contrast haven’t been touched and are thriving, so we should have some either way for Christmas.

Rosemary

Herbs can be difficult, especially perennials and also because a lot of them come from drier, warmer climates. Rosemary, which has exploded in popularity in recent years, lavender and basil are among the trickiest to grow in our wet, damp cool climate and while I’ve had no luck with basil seeds and limited success with lavender, the rosemary has been the stand out. I started the seeds via cold stratification in the fridge to mimic winter and they sprouted in between damp kitchen roll in the cold after a few weeks. As a perennial they are a slow grower and will need to overwinter indoors but I’m more than happy with the results and they are doing very well. They also smell incredible.

if you’ve any tips for growing vegetables for next year drop me a note at [email protected]