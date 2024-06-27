Harbour Square Public Realm Project including Factory Girls Sculpture to start next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The commencement of the Harbour Square Public Realm Project, including the installation of the Factory Girls Sculpture, will commence next week.

Works will take place over the summer months and are currently programmed to be completed by winter 2024.

The Factory Girls sculpture, created by artist Chris Wilson, consists of three bell shaped forms with night time illumination.

Phase one will include the erection of site hoarding to close off the site.

There will be some disruption for pedestrians from July 1 with the closing off of sections of the Harbour Square footpath.

One section will remain open to allow two way access for pedestrians crossing from the Peace Bridge onto Harbour Square who then can continue to the left and walk as normal towards the Guildhall.

This approach will be revised during phase two when pedestrians will be directed to the completed paths to the right side of the site coming off the Peace Bridge.

People accessing the Guildhall will be advised to use the front door entrance while those using Harbour House will be directed to use the side door.

There will be arrangements to facilitate deliveries and anyone with additional accessibility requirements wishing to access either premise.