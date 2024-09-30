Have a 'Shopping Spraoi’' at sustainable fashion 'pop-up shop' for young people aged 16-25

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 1,000 items of pre-loved clothing will be available to swap or buy at a new sustainable fashion pop-up shop for young people.

Inishowen social enterprise, Spraoi agus Spórt, have announced plans for the ‘Shopping Spraoi’ swap or buy project, which is aimed at ages 16–25.

It will be launched on Saturday, October 26 from 12-4pm at Colgan Hall in Carndonagh.

Project co-ordinator Aoibhin Nolan says the innovative event will feature over 1,000 items of pre-loved clothing available to swap or buy.

Shopping Spraoi Project Coordinator, Aoibhin Nolan.

“This is an opportunity to be part of a movement toward a more sustainable future—starting right in your wardrobe!”

“Shopping Spraoi is all about promoting sustainability, and we have packed the event with more than just clothes,” says Aoibhin.

“You’ll also have the chance to visit our Repair Café, where you can get your clothes fixed and learn how to extend their life.”

There will also be DJ music to keep the atmosphere buzzing, and a special guest speaker, to answer questions about sustainable fashion and living.

The project is funded by the Irish Youth Foundation and the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund 2024. Once the project is launched, the intention is to hold similar pop-up shop events in other parts of Inishowen.

Aoibhin says Shopping Spraoi aims to encourage young people to reduce fashion waste and make eco-friendly choices. “While they are doing this, they can have a great time with friends and the local community.”

“We invite young people from across Inishowen to come along and join in this fantastic event. Whether you are looking to swap, shop, or just learn more about sustainability, there’s something for everyone.”

Shopping Spraoi are also offering a limited number of clothes rails for anyone interested in selling their own pre-loved items. To sign up for this, you can complete their Expression of Interest form here or email [email protected].

To help them manage the event and make it a success, they are asking all attendees to register in advance on www.spraoiagussport.ie.

Don’t miss out—register today and secure your spot for this not-to-be-missed sustainable shopping experience!

The sustainable fashion pop-up project is part of Spraoi agus Spórt’s circular economy hub, Síoraí.

The hub aims primarily to reduce waste and dumping, by extending the lifetime and use of materials and products. It involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling as much as possible, for as long as possible.

The developing hub is already home to Síoraí Clothing and Accessories and Síoraí Home, which sells revamped preloved furniture. There are also plans to launch a Síoraí Tech for restored technology and devices, and Síoraí Bicycles for repaired bikes and scooters.