Derry City and Strabane District Councillors have requested a report on the amount of potentially hazardous materials being dumped in the vicinity of the Mobuoy dump site.

The issue was raised by Faughan SDLP District Councillor Declan Norris at a meeting of the Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee.

Colr. Norris said engineers had mentioned ‘a lot of fly-tipping going on’ outside gates and on the road near the dump, which it was claimed may include the dumping of asbestos and other hazardous materials.

He requested a report on the cost to Council and asked which governmental body bears responsibility for security measures like CCTV.

“We need to see who’s actually doing this,” Colr. Norris said. “We’re years on and this stuff’s still happening. It needs to be stopped.”

The Council’s Head of Environment, Conor Canning, said a protocol was in place between Council and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to deal with fly-tipping.

He said that, in cases of hazardous waste, responsibility is dependant on the amount dumped.

“DAERA are 100% responsible for removing and clearing the waste where the quantities are greater than a tipper load, and where the quantities are less than a tipper load the responsibility falls to Council.

"I spoke to the team and, whilst there have been a number of incidents along that road, there have been none in recent times.

"The project team at Mobuoy has been dealing with those incidents near the gates… but we can draft a report on what action they have taken and some of the quantities they’ve dealt with over the past while."

