Numerous warnings have been issued about the conditions across the road network following dozens of accidents over the past 48 hours in the north west.

Meanwhile dozens of schools across the north west have been informing parents and guardians overnight and this morning that they are closing for a second day.

While gritting is ongoing along the main road network, subsequent drifts of snow overnight and freezing conditions may have limited the impact in some areas and people are being urged to only travel if necessary and with extreme caution.

The situation in the Waterside this morning.

TrafficWatch NI has warned that there is “lots of lying snow about at the minute causing difficult driving conditions on untreated roads,” and urged “Extra care on these roads if you must travel on them.”

A yellow weather Warning for snow and ice remains in place until midday today.

TrafficWatch said that information from road sensors are reporting road surface temperatures below freezing in all areas at present.

Derry City & Strabane District Council said this morning despite the ongoing inclement weather conditions, it is continuing to provide its services with minimal disruption.

The Glenshane Road this morning.

“The public are advised that similar to yesterday Bin Collection Services are operating with some minor localised disruption. Householders are encouraged to put their bins out for collection as normal and our crews will endeavour to collect them when it is safe to do so..

“Council cemeteries will remain closed to the public. They will be open to facilitate burials which will go ahead as normal.

“All Council recycling centres and parks will be open when it is safe to do so, the public are asked to be patient and to co-operate fully with staff.

Police, gardai and politicians across the north west have urged people to exert extreme caution when out travelling on roads, and on foot as footpaths and walkways are slippery.

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan in a post this morning said: “Just been out to do a wee bit of gritting in my own area. The roads don't LOOK as bad this morning but that makes them even more dangerous.

