Historic O'Doherty's Keep in Buncrana back on the market for sale by private treaty

O'Doherty's Keep.

The historic O’Doherty’s Keep in Buncrana has gone up for sale by private treaty, with a price of €200,000. .

The agent, Dara Furey Auctioneers, describes the 1012 m² unique property, which served as Buncrana's founding location from around 1600, as ‘steeped in the history of Buncrana and of the O' Doherty Clan’.

The keep, at the iconic Swan Park, previously went up for sale in July last year, at that time by public auction, and was purchased that September to a private buyer for an undisclosed amount.

It has now once again on the market.

Furey’s added: “Its current owner has decided to pass the property on to a new generation of guardians whom it is hoped will be sensitive to the preservation of the location in return for being permanently written into the history of Buncrana locally and the O' Doherty Clan internationally.

“The word Keep was used to describe a refuge or place of last resort for defensive purposes. The O' Doherty Clan has a distinguished & unique history going back to earliest records of 1208. They were lords of Inishowen from the 1300s up to 1608 when Cahir O' Doherty, once knighted for his bravery, was executed for treason.

“The keep was burned in 1608 by Crown forces in reprisal for the rebellion of Sir Cahir O' Doherty who sacked and raized the city of Derry.

“After Sir Cahir's death the Keep was granted to Sir Arthur Chichester who leased it to Englishman Henry Vaughan. Further restoration work was carried out by the Vaughan family who occupied the keep until 1708.

“In October 1798 Wolfe Tone, the founder of Irish Republicanism, was arrested and held in the vicinity of O'Doherty's Keep before being tried and convicted of treason in Dublin.

“It was acquired in 1969 by local Buncrana resident Ronald H.C.O' Doherty. The Keep is unique and has authentic and tangible links to an historic story spanning hundreds of years and many countries.

"It is a monument of identity for many who were forced to leave Ulster over several hundred years. It is a symbol of identity for the diaspora who left Ulster, for those who returned home and for those who live and work in Buncrana and Inishowen.

“International descendants of the O' Doherty Clan visit their ancestral home to reconnect with their roots and Irish family.

“The sale this often called a 'priceless artifact' is sure to generate great interest and talk both locally and internationally.