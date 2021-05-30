Hot and sunny day ahead - up to 22 degrees for Derry & Donegal but will it last?

With travel restrictions lifted across Ireland, beaches, parks and beauty spots are expected to be busy today and people are being urged to be remember to bring the sunscreen and be mindful over social distancing.

The Met Office meanwhile says that temperatures in the Derry region will get up to 21/ 22 degrees this afternoon, with a similar lift in temperatures expected for Donegal.

Met Eireann also said it will be dry this morning with good sunny spells, although there is a risk of some showers developing later on in some parts of Ulster.

A picnic and a song in St Columb’s Park on Sunday afternoon last. DER2120GS – 011

And it looks like the good weather is here to stay for a few days at least.

Looking beyond today to Bank Holiday Monday in the north also looks set to be a beautiful day with predictions that it will be “mainly dry with hazy sunshine over much of the country”.

“Dry and clear tonight with light southerly breezes and patchy mist and fog. Southern coasts may get some patches of coastal mist or fog. Lowest temperatures 6 to 10 degrees,” Met Eireann has forecast.

For the rest of the week, Met Eireann has forecast that it will be staying “dry and warm for much of the country for the start of the week” before turning more unsettled from mid-week onwards.

Tuesday will be “warm again in many areas with temperatures up to 21 or 22 degrees inland, cooler at the coast. Cloudier in the west with showers through the afternoon and highs temperatures there of 14 to 16 degrees. Winds continuing mainly light to moderate southeasterly”.

The Met Office concurs that it will be staying relatively mild throughout this week although temperatures will fall back slightly after Monday for the Derry region but will still be reaching mid to high teens during the day, although turning more unsettled from Tuesday.