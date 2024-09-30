HURT in Derry open new state-of-the-art premises in city centre

The new larger premises has been converted into numerous units, decorated and furnished accordingly, and will enable HURT to rent or hire out rooms to support their social enterprise programmes.
The building will cater for wellness workshops to support existing services as well. The new wellness centre will also be a hub of activity promoting mental health and wellness to the wider public. HURT offers holistic care, counselling and complimentary therapies to improve physical health and emotional well-being for those recovering from addiction.
HURT was founded by Sadie O'Reilly, who tragically lost her son Tony to heroin addiction, and provides help and support to others struggling with addiction and their families.
The charity also provides support, treatment and education programmes for individuals and family members affected by drugs and alcohol across the North West.
The continual increase in client numbers over the past few years and demand for the programmes reflects the need for the specialist services on offer and necessitated the move to premises that could offer all in-house facilities required.
Speaking after Friday’s opening, founder Sadie said: "We at HURT envisage a future with fewer people misusing drugs and alcohol, in a society which promotes inclusiveness and tolerance in response to their needs. We firmly believe moving to Bayview will help us achieve our goals on this front.
“We would also like to thank Shaun Craig from the Craig Group. Shaun and his wonderful team are an example of a company that has given us at HURT the opportunity to expand in superb premises. We thank them and all for their continued support.”
Friday’s opening was attended by local politicians, community groups, funders and schools and they heard the Mayor, HURT chair Jonathan Hegarty, manager Dessie Kyle, business development and social enterprise manager Leanne Doherty and Sadie promote the positive aspects of HURT as it moves forward with this new venture.
Congratulating the team, Mayor Seenoi-Barr said: “This group play a pivotal role in the local community, meeting the needs of individuals and families affected by drugs and alcohol, guiding them through their recovery and offering them hope to have their tomorrows. This large and spacious building will allow them to deliver their service to more people recovering from addiction and to do so in a safe, modern and welcoming environment.”
