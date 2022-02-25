Illuminate returns this evening in Derry

Originally planned to take place over two weekends, recent storms have cancelled the festival’s outdoor events both last Sunday (February 19) and last night (February 24).

Illuminate will run this evening (Friday) with live music and outdoor installations and performances as it lights up the city centre from 6pm to 9pm each night.

Tonight’s indoor events include ‘Electric Light’, taking place in the Nerve Centre. This event will have a panel of the best local songwriters as they discuss their approach to song writing and their careers in the music industry.

Derry’s Illuminate Festival Island of Derry on the city walls overlooking the Bogside. DER2207GS – 015

After a successful first weekend despite the weather, there will be hopes that the Illuminate festival can bring some excitement to the city for the final weekend.

Mayor, Alderman Graham Warke says that he was delighted to see people’s confidence returning.

“Illuminate is a completely new experience which is unique to the city and has transformed the city centre through wonders of digital technology. I am delighted that we have been able to kick off our year of festivals in such a magic way,” said the mayor.