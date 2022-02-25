Illuminate returns this evening in Derry
Illuminate festival returns in Derry city centre this evening, tomorrow and Sunday.
Originally planned to take place over two weekends, recent storms have cancelled the festival’s outdoor events both last Sunday (February 19) and last night (February 24).
Illuminate will run this evening (Friday) with live music and outdoor installations and performances as it lights up the city centre from 6pm to 9pm each night.
Tonight’s indoor events include ‘Electric Light’, taking place in the Nerve Centre. This event will have a panel of the best local songwriters as they discuss their approach to song writing and their careers in the music industry.
After a successful first weekend despite the weather, there will be hopes that the Illuminate festival can bring some excitement to the city for the final weekend.
Mayor, Alderman Graham Warke says that he was delighted to see people’s confidence returning.
“Illuminate is a completely new experience which is unique to the city and has transformed the city centre through wonders of digital technology. I am delighted that we have been able to kick off our year of festivals in such a magic way,” said the mayor.
“It’s fitting that the festival focuses on the theme of light, as we emerge from what has been a period of real darkness for so many people. This is a historic city, steeped in culture and heritage, and Illuminate shines a light on all these elements. I think it really effectively captures our sense of place and what makes the story of this city so special,” Mayor Warke ended with.