Supporters and well-wishers cheer sporting hero Danny Quigley as he finishes his epic 10 Ironman Triathlons in 10 days at Destined, Foyle Road on Sunday evening. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2135GS – 019

IN PICTURES: A hero’s welcome for Derry IronMan champ Danny Quigley

Pictures from Day 10 of Danny Quigley’s ten Ironman triathlons in 10 days as he received a hero’s welcome at the Foyle Road.

By Brendan McDaid
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 12:10 pm

Danny undertook the gruelling challenge in memory of his late father, accomplished sportsman Colm Quigley and to raise awareness of suicide prevention. He raised a huge amount of funds for Pieta House and the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum’s 1-2-1 Counselling Service with around 3,000 people and businesses pledging donations.

Danny is believed to be one of only 88 people in the whole world to have completed the Deca-IronMan challenge and it is believed he is among the fastest, if not the fastest, to do so anywhere in the UK and Ireland.

A true Derry legend.

Pictures: George Sweeney / Derry Journal

1. DER - DANNY QUIGLEY TRIATHLON

Pictured are sporting hero Danny Quigley’s nephew Shea Coyle, grandad Willie Coyle, brother Colum and mum Denise. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2135GS – 031

2. DER - DANNY QUIGLEY TRIATHLON

Danny Quigley’s sons Jack and Malachi with partner Emear. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2135GS – 032

3. DER - DANNY QUIGLEY TRIATHLON

Members of Danny Quigley’s family and the Mayor of Derry and Strabane Alderman Graham Warke await his arrival at Destined after completing a gruelling 10 Ironman Triathlons in 10 days in memory of his dad and fundraising over £74,000 for charities. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2135GS – 036

4. DER - DANNY QUIGLEY TRIATHLON

Hundreds of people turned out to greet Danny Quigley on his arrival at Destined, Foyle Road, after he completed a gruelling 10 Ironman Triathlons in 10 days in memory of his dad and fundraising over £74,000 for charities. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2135GS – 037

