IN PICTURES: A hero’s welcome for Derry IronMan champ Danny Quigley

Danny undertook the gruelling challenge in memory of his late father, accomplished sportsman Colm Quigley and to raise awareness of suicide prevention. He raised a huge amount of funds for Pieta House and the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum’s 1-2-1 Counselling Service with around 3,000 people and businesses pledging donations.

Danny is believed to be one of only 88 people in the whole world to have completed the Deca-IronMan challenge and it is believed he is among the fastest, if not the fastest, to do so anywhere in the UK and Ireland.