IN PICTURES: A hero’s welcome for Derry IronMan champ Danny Quigley

Danny undertook the gruelling challenge in memory of his late father, accomplished sportsman Colm Quigley and to raise awareness of suicide prevention. He raised a huge amount of funds for Pieta House and the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum’s 1-2-1 Counselling Service with around 3,000 people and businesses pledging donations.
Danny is believed to be one of only 88 people in the whole world to have completed the Deca-IronMan challenge and it is believed he is among the fastest, if not the fastest, to do so anywhere in the UK and Ireland.
Pictures: George Sweeney / Derry Journal
Pictured are sporting hero Danny Quigley’s nephew Shea Coyle, grandad Willie Coyle, brother Colum and mum Denise. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2135GS – 031
Danny Quigley’s sons Jack and Malachi with partner Emear. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2135GS – 032
Members of Danny Quigley’s family and the Mayor of Derry and Strabane Alderman Graham Warke await his arrival at Destined after completing a gruelling 10 Ironman Triathlons in 10 days in memory of his dad and fundraising over £74,000 for charities. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2135GS – 036
Hundreds of people turned out to greet Danny Quigley on his arrival at Destined, Foyle Road, after he completed a gruelling 10 Ironman Triathlons in 10 days in memory of his dad and fundraising over £74,000 for charities. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2135GS – 037