IN PICTURES: August 15th bonfire in the Bogside area of Derry 2024

By Brendan McDaid
Published 16th Aug 2024, 10:47 BST
Images from the August 15th bonfire in the Bogside area of Derry, as it was set alight on Thursday night.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Flames from the Bogside bonfire as seen from Rossville Street on Thursday night. Photo: George Sweeney

Bonfire alight in the Bogside on Thursday night. Photo: George Sweeney

Some of the large crowd at the Bonfire in the Bogside on Thursday night. Photo: George Sweeney

Bonfire alight in the Bogside on Thursday night. Photo: George Sweeney

