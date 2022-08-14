IN PICTURES: Big Bog Barbecue at Derry Féile 2022

There was a large turnout for the event with food, fun activities and furry friends among the attractions as well as live music.
Over 100 events are taking place during the Féile which continues throughout the coming week. For details of events see the Gasyard Féile Facebook page.
Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
Emmet, Morgan and Emma Jane Fletcher were at the Gasyard Féile’s Big Bog BBQ on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 068
Amelia pictured with Mayor Sandra Duffy at the Gasyard Féile’s Big Bog BBQ on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 065
Omoloiq and Fayemino were at the Gasyard Féile’s Big Bog BBQ on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 067
Cillian, age 2, having a good time at the Gasyard Féile’s Big Bog BBQ on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 070