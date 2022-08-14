There was a good turnout for the Gasyard Féile’s Big Bog BBQ on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 074

IN PICTURES: Big Bog Barbecue at Derry Féile 2022

Derry’s Féile 2022 got off to a great start on Saturday with events including the Big Bog Barbecue at Pilot’s Row.

By George Sweeney
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 9:27 am

There was a large turnout for the event with food, fun activities and furry friends among the attractions as well as live music.

Over 100 events are taking place during the Féile which continues throughout the coming week. For details of events see the Gasyard Féile Facebook page.

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Emmet, Morgan and Emma Jane Fletcher were at the Gasyard Féile’s Big Bog BBQ on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 068

Amelia pictured with Mayor Sandra Duffy at the Gasyard Féile’s Big Bog BBQ on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 065

Omoloiq and Fayemino were at the Gasyard Féile’s Big Bog BBQ on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 067

Cillian, age 2, having a good time at the Gasyard Féile’s Big Bog BBQ on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 070

