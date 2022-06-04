Eskander Turki (64) Annadale Striders, who finished second, race winner John Paul Williamson (8) unattached and City of Derry Spartans’ Kyle Doherty (232), who finished fifth, lead the pack along Railway Road during the Furey Insurance Buncrana 5Km on Wednesday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2222GS – 041

IN PICTURES: Buncrana 5K Furey Insurance Road Race in Donegal

All the action from the Furey Insurance Buncrana 5Km Road Race held recently in the Inishowen town.

By George Sweeney
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 12:05 pm

1. DER - BUNCRANA 5K ROAD RACE

City of Derry Spartans’ Colin Roberts makes his way along Railway Road during the Furey Insurance Buncrana 5Km on Wednesday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2222GS – 042

Photo Sales

2. DER - BUNCRANA 5K ROAD RACE

City of Derry Spartans’ Gary Crossan and Foyle Valley’s Dolores McLaughlin compete in the Furey Insurance Buncrana 5Km on Wednesday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2222GS – 043

Photo Sales

3. DER - BUNCRANA 5K ROAD RACE

Jacqueline MacMonagle (153), City of Derry Spartans, makes her way along Railway Road during the Furey Insurance Buncrana 5Km on Wednesday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2222GS – 044

Photo Sales

4. DER - BUNCRANA 5K ROAD RACE

Foyle Valley’s Scott Rankin and Gráinne Kearns took part in the Furey Insurance Buncrana 5Km on Wednesday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2222GS – 045

Photo Sales
DonegalInishowen
Next Page
Page 1 of 4