Eskander Turki (64) Annadale Striders, who finished second, race winner John Paul Williamson (8) unattached and City of Derry Spartans’ Kyle Doherty (232), who finished fifth, lead the pack along Railway Road during the Furey Insurance Buncrana 5Km on Wednesday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2222GS – 041
IN PICTURES: Buncrana 5K Furey Insurance Road Race in Donegal
All the action from the Furey Insurance Buncrana 5Km Road Race held recently in the Inishowen town.
By George Sweeney
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 12:05 pm
1. DER - BUNCRANA 5K ROAD RACE
City of Derry Spartans’ Colin Roberts makes his way along Railway Road during the Furey Insurance Buncrana 5Km on Wednesday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2222GS – 042