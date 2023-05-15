News you can trust since 1772
Members of Derry’s STAR Running Club who took part in the Buncrana Park run on Saturday morning, in memory of the late Ciaran Caldwell. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2319GS – 17Members of Derry’s STAR Running Club who took part in the Buncrana Park run on Saturday morning, in memory of the late Ciaran Caldwell. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2319GS – 17
IN PICTURES: Buncrana Park Run in memory of Derry man Ciaran Caldwell

Buncrana parkrun hosted a special event on Saturday to celebrate the life of Derry man and honorary local Ciaran Caldwell who passed away one year ago.

By George Sweeney
Published 15th May 2023, 10:33 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 10:36 BST

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Participants in the Buncrana Park run on Saturday morning, in memory of the late Ciaran Caldwell. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2319GS – 18

Participants in the Buncrana Park run on Saturday morning, in memory of the late Ciaran Caldwell. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2319GS – 20

Participants in the Buncrana Park run on Saturday morning, in memory of the late Ciaran Caldwell. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2319GS – 19

Pat and Jacqui Loughrey, from Derry, took part in the Buncrana Park run on Saturday morning, in memory of the late Ciaran Caldwell. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2319GS – 21

