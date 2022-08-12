In PICTURES: Out & About in the sunshine in Derry

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal
Doire fan, Jackson O’Donnell, age 4, enjoys a dash through the water fountains in Guildhall Square yesterday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 022
Frieda, Adrian, Mia and Etta Snorn enjoy ice-cream during and warm temperatures in Derry yesterday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 020
Kieran Barrett and his mum Nula relax during Derry’s mini heatwave yesterday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 021
Friends Cara Johnston and Abaigh Carlin enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures in Derry yesterday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 019