The McLaughlin family relax in the sunshine and warm temperatures in Guildhall Square yesterday afternoon. DER2134GS – 029

IN PICTURES: Out and about in the sunshine in Derry August 2021

Local people pictured today out enjoying the mini heatwave we are now enjoying after a miserable first few weeks of August, as the Fleadh Mhor Dhoire comes to town with a taster session this afternoon ahead of the Trad Trail this weekend.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 6:34 pm

Pictures: George Sweeney / Derry Journal

1. DER - FLEADH MH"R DHOÍRE

Dancers from the Harkin-McGinley Academy pictured at the Fleadh Mhór Dhoíre taster in Guildhall Square yesterday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2134GS  021

2. DER - OUT AND ABOUT CITY CENTRE

Farrah McNerlin, aged 3, with her mum Leigh and grandmother Mary in Guildhall Square yesterday afternoon. DER2134GS – 033

3. DER - OUT AND ABOUT CITY CENTRE

Enjoying the sunshine and craic in Guildhall Square yesterday afternoon. DER2134GS – 032

4. DER - OUT AND ABOUT CITY CENTRE

Visitors to Derry pictured during a guided tour of the city yesterday afternoon. DER2134GS – 034

