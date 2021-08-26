IN PICTURES: Out and about in the sunshine in Derry August 2021

Pictures: George Sweeney / Derry Journal
1. DER - FLEADH MH"R DHOÍRE
Dancers from the Harkin-McGinley Academy pictured at the Fleadh Mhór Dhoíre taster in Guildhall Square yesterday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2134GS 021
2. DER - OUT AND ABOUT CITY CENTRE
Farrah McNerlin, aged 3, with her mum Leigh and grandmother Mary in Guildhall Square yesterday afternoon. DER2134GS – 033
3. DER - OUT AND ABOUT CITY CENTRE
Enjoying the sunshine and craic in Guildhall Square yesterday afternoon. DER2134GS – 032
4. DER - OUT AND ABOUT CITY CENTRE
Visitors to Derry pictured during a guided tour of the city yesterday afternoon. DER2134GS – 034