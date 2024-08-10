Among those in attendance to perform the blessing were Bishop Donal McKeown, Fr Eddie Gallagher, Rev Alan McCracken and Fr Colm O’Doherty.
Pictures: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Bishop Donal McKeown, Fr Eddie Gallagher, Rev Alan McCracken and Fr Colm O’Doherty at the 50th anniversary of the blessing of the Greencastle fleet. Photo: George Sweeney
Bishop Donal McKeown, Fr Eddie Gallagher, Rev Alan McCracken and Fr Colm O’Doherty at the 50th anniversary of the blessing of the Greencastle fleet. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Some of the attendance at the 50th anniversary of the blessing of the Greencastle fleet. Photo: George Sweeney
Some of the attendance at the 50th anniversary of the blessing of the Greencastle fleet. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Some of the attendance at the 50th anniversary of the blessing of the Greencastle fleet. Photo: George Sweeney
Some of the attendance at the 50th anniversary of the blessing of the Greencastle fleet. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Bishop Donal McKeown speaking at the 50th anniversary of the blessing of the Greencastle fleet. Photo: George Sweeney
Bishop Donal McKeown speaking at the 50th anniversary of the blessing of the Greencastle fleet. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney