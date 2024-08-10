IN PICTURES: The 50th anniversary Blessing of the Fleet in Greencastle in Donegal

By Brendan McDaid
Published 10th Aug 2024, 22:23 GMT
The 50th anniversary Blessing of the Fleet in Greencastle in Inishowen has taken place.

Among those in attendance to perform the blessing were Bishop Donal McKeown, Fr Eddie Gallagher, Rev Alan McCracken and Fr Colm O’Doherty.

Pictures: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Bishop Donal McKeown, Fr Eddie Gallagher, Rev Alan McCracken and Fr Colm O’Doherty at the 50th anniversary of the blessing of the Greencastle fleet. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Bishop Donal McKeown, Fr Eddie Gallagher, Rev Alan McCracken and Fr Colm O’Doherty at the 50th anniversary of the blessing of the Greencastle fleet. Photo: George Sweeney

Bishop Donal McKeown, Fr Eddie Gallagher, Rev Alan McCracken and Fr Colm O’Doherty at the 50th anniversary of the blessing of the Greencastle fleet. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Some of the attendance at the 50th anniversary of the blessing of the Greencastle fleet. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Some of the attendance at the 50th anniversary of the blessing of the Greencastle fleet. Photo: George Sweeney

Some of the attendance at the 50th anniversary of the blessing of the Greencastle fleet. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Some of the attendance at the 50th anniversary of the blessing of the Greencastle fleet. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Some of the attendance at the 50th anniversary of the blessing of the Greencastle fleet. Photo: George Sweeney

Some of the attendance at the 50th anniversary of the blessing of the Greencastle fleet. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Bishop Donal McKeown speaking at the 50th anniversary of the blessing of the Greencastle fleet. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Bishop Donal McKeown speaking at the 50th anniversary of the blessing of the Greencastle fleet. Photo: George Sweeney

Bishop Donal McKeown speaking at the 50th anniversary of the blessing of the Greencastle fleet. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice