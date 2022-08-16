News you can trust since 1772
There were lots of activities for children attending the Wan Big Street Party held in Creggan on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2233GS – 017

IN PICTURES: Wan Big Street Party in Derry’s Creggan

Smiling faces at the August 15th Wan Big Street Big Party on Central Drive in Creggan.

By George Sweeney
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:29 pm

THe event was organised as part of the Derry Féile which is continuing this week.

For details of what’s coming up see issuu.com/gasyardfeilederry/docs/feile_2022_web

1. DER - WAN BIG STREET PARTY CREGGAN

Local residents Margaret McDaid, Maureen Sherrin and Denise Tracey were at the Wan Big Street Party held in Creggan on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2233GS – 027

2. DER - WAN BIG STREET PARTY CREGGAN

Harper and Farrah having a good time on the Carousel at the Wan Big Street Party held in Creggan on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2233GS – 016

3. DER - WAN BIG STREET PARTY CREGGAN

Members of the Breslin family the Wan Big Street Party held in Creggan on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2233GS – 018

4. DER - WAN BIG STREET PARTY CREGGAN

Ellie Donaghey and Caelan O’Kane were at the Wan Big Street Party held in Creggan on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2233GS – 019

