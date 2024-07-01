In Your Space Circus to resurrect Cathedral School spire as ‘beacon’ for circus school students

By Kevin Mullan
Published 1st Jul 2024, 12:46 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 12:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
In Your Space Circus will reinstate the spire at Derry’s historic Cathedral School as part of its plans to develop a circus school in the building.

Last year the arts organisation announced it had taken a lease on the former school in a new partnership with St Columb’s Cathedral.

Now IYSC has applied for permission to reinstate the spire and carry out remedial works.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A report completed by Mullarkey Pedersen Architects on behalf of IYSC explained that the resurrection of the spire will be a ‘beacon’ for the new circus school.

The original design by John Guy Ferguson.The original design by John Guy Ferguson.
The original design by John Guy Ferguson.

"Perhaps the most eye-catching alteration will be the addition of the spire on top of the cupola. However, this will reinstate something that was originally part of the original building...

"The spire will act as a beacon for the school, and the spiral detail, which was part of the original design, will suit the circus well,” it states.

The listed building at London Street was designed by John Guy Ferguson and constructed in 1891.

Related topics:Derry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.