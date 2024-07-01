In Your Space Circus to resurrect Cathedral School spire as ‘beacon’ for circus school students
and live on Freeview channel 276
Last year the arts organisation announced it had taken a lease on the former school in a new partnership with St Columb’s Cathedral.
Now IYSC has applied for permission to reinstate the spire and carry out remedial works.
A report completed by Mullarkey Pedersen Architects on behalf of IYSC explained that the resurrection of the spire will be a ‘beacon’ for the new circus school.
"Perhaps the most eye-catching alteration will be the addition of the spire on top of the cupola. However, this will reinstate something that was originally part of the original building...
"The spire will act as a beacon for the school, and the spiral detail, which was part of the original design, will suit the circus well,” it states.
The listed building at London Street was designed by John Guy Ferguson and constructed in 1891.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.