In 2022, there were 570 planning applications received by Donegal County Council relating to Inishowen, ahead of Letterkenny, at 506.

Of those applications, 468 were granted, 38 were refused, 209 were deferred and 85 were invalid. 299 applications were decided in less than 56 days.

Elsewhere in Donegal, Glenties MD recorded 422 applications, of which 300 were granted by year end; Donegal MD received 368 applications, of which 294 were granted and Donegal MD received 239, of which 194 were granted. Of the 506 applications for Letterkenny, 388 were granted.

Inishowen had the largest number of planning applications in 2022.

Killian Smith, Executive Planner told the Inishowen Municipal District meeting on Tuesday that Inishowen’s refusal rate was ‘well below average at 6.7% with other MDs coming in at 10% and 8%.’