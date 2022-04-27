Inspection of alleged water contamination in Ludden Beach finds ‘no evidence’ it is continuing - council

Following a query from the Journal, a spokesperson for Donegal County Council said: “Donegal County Council was made aware of a report of alleged water contamination at Ludden beach late yesterday evening through Inishowen Rivers Trust. An inspection has been carried out by Council staff this morning but there has been no evidence found that this contamination is continuing nor has a source been identified as yet.

“Members of the public that may have any further information on the issue are advised to contact Donegal County Council on 074 91 53900 from 9am to 5pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 4.30pm on Friday. In addition, outside of the Council’s office hours or where a member of the public may wish to report an issue directly to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), they can make a report through the National Environmental Complaints Line on 1850 365121 or via the EPA’s “See it? Say it?” smartphone app. These services operate on a 24 hour basis. Donegal County Council is committed to thoroughly investigating all reports received.”