Investigative works for laying of trunk water main from Buncrana to Letterkenny to get underway

Site investigation works for a major infrastructural project that will involve the laying of a trunk water main from Buncrana to Letterkenny, will get underway within the next few weeks.

Uisce Éireann said that 29,000 customers will benefit from the Letterkenny Water Supply Zone project ‘when it delivers a more reliable water supply but investigative works must be carried out before the project can progress further.’

A spokesperson said: “Letterkenny’s current water supply infrastructure has a limited capacity, but this project will enhance it allowing for growth in the area and improving the reliability for customers.

“The works will involve the laying of a trunk water main from Buncrana to Letterkenny, the upgrade and extension of the treatment facilities at Illies Water Treatment Plant, construction of new reservoirs and the upgrade of the pumping station at Buhullion.”

Uisce Éireann’s John McElwaine explained that the Letterkenny Water Supply Zone project is a significant investment for the region and investigative works are necessary to progress the project to the next stage.

“It’s an exciting project for Donegal and crews from Whiteford Geoservices Ltd, working on behalf of Uisce Éireann, will be on site in the coming weeks for the investigative works. These works will take place at our sites and along the route of the new trunk water main, but I can assure the people of Donegal that areas of works will be limited to short sections to minimise impact.

“Traffic management will be in place in the benefiting communities in the coming weeks, but crews will make every effort to minimise disruption and local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

“Our long-term plans to upgrade the existing infrastructure and network will deliver a reliable water supply for generations to come.”

