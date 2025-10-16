100% Redress Party TD Charles Ward has said the Irish Government deleted the ‘truth’ of homeowners when they passed an amended motion on the Defective Blocks Scheme by a majority.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Ward tabled a motion on Wednesday to reform the Defective Concrete Redress Scheme, ‘shaped by the lived experiences of homeowners from Donegal, Mayo, Clare, Limerick and beyond.’

The Government tabled a counter-motion that Deputy Ward claimed ‘deleted every single word’ of his proposal and described this move as ‘effectively erasing the voices of those who shared their trauma and truth.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Ward’s motion was a landmark one, in that it was backed by all of the Opposition.

Deputy Charles Ward speaking in Dail Eireann on Wednesday.

Speaking afterwards, Deputy Ward said: “When the Government deletes every word of a motion that came from the lived experience of homeowners, they’re not just deleting sentences; they’re deleting people’s truth. They are telling me, and every other affected homeowner, that what we have seen with our own eyes somehow doesn’t count.”

Ward condemned the amendment as “cruelty dressed up as governance” and added how: “Minister Browne came to Donegal. He sat in rooms full of homeowners who told him their truth, and he watched them cry. Yet this amendment wipes every trace of those voices away.”

Housing expert Dr. Rory Hearne described the moment as “one of the most important motions of this Dáil term.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The State failed. This Government doesn’t believe housing is a human right. Builders are getting VAT cuts while homeowners are forced into degrading grant schemes.”

A home in Donegal with defective blocks.

Opposition TDs reinforced the human cost.

Ken Flynn (Independent Ireland) said Ward had “really brought this to the forefront.”

Paul Lawless (Independent Ireland) asked: “Why are the victims of Donegal, Sligo, and Leitrim treated so differently to the people of Dublin?”

Paul Murphy (People Before Profit) added: “You call it a grant scheme, not redress, but everyone sees through that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pearse Doherty (Sinn Féin) said homeowners had been “abandoned by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael because we are not wealthy.”

Eoin Ó Broin (Sinn Féin) claimed Minister Browne was “out of touch with reality”, while Pádraig Mac Lochlainn (Sinn Féin) asked: “Who do you think you’re fooling?

“This was designed to exclude as many people as possible. You’ve left people to the mercy of the market,” he added.

Rose Conway-Walsh (Sinn Féin) called the counter-motion “disgraceful,” saying “children have had their childhoods robbed by this Government.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Kenny (Sinn Féin) said: “People are not pretending. The Government is not providing for people. This is the greatest scandal.”

Donna McGettigan (Sinn Féin) said it was “about dignity, justice, and humanity.”

Conor Sheehan (Labour) said: “There is no acknowledgement from Government of the harm this scheme is causing. The crux of the matter is that the scheme is deeply flawed. This is how we always treat victims of abuse, by making them prove they are not lying.”

Ruth Coppinger (People Before Profit) spoke of her fight for the Pyrite scheme, recalling how even her child’s play reflected the struggles, proof of “how deeply housing failure imprints on our lives and families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinead Gibney (Social Democrats) thanked Ward “for bringing this into public discourse” and described a scheme that treats “victims without respect or empathy.”

Brian Stanley (Technical Group) condemned the Government’s approach as a “failure of basic decency and justice.”

Deputy Ward’s motion proposed reinstating downgraded engineer reports, providing retrospective equality, and embedding mental health supports. He warned that the Government’s counter-motion, by deleting all of these measures, had only strengthened the legal and moral case against it.

“You can delete words on a page, but you cannot delete the truth. You can vote down motions, but you cannot vote away responsibility. The people will remember, and they will demand better, and one day soon, they will get it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In moving the amendment, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Deputy James Browne, said that that ‘over 3,000 homeowners are now at various stages of the DCB Grant Scheme and will be supported with grants for 100 per cent of eligible expenditure up to a maximum cap of €462,000 per household - this represents a 10 per cent increase in the maximum cap since the scheme launched in 2023’.

He added that ‘the Government remains committed to funding the full remediation of all homes affected by DCB and recognises that this may cost more than €2.2 billion (excluding inflation) and as such this scheme ranks as the most generous in the world’.

The Minister stated that: “A formal review of the Scheme will be initiated by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage in July 2026, in accordance with the provisions of the Remediation of Dwellings Damaged by the Use of Defective Concrete Blocks Act 2022. In the interim, a DCB Implementation Steering Group made up of officials from the Department, all relevant local authorities, the Housing Agency and the Homeowners Liaison Officer monitors and keeps the various elements of the scheme under review."

Minister Brown continued: “We continue to work to listen to homeowners as we keep the scheme under review to identify where we can improve how it operates. I therefore say with confidence that the scheme is now really beginning to deliver for many homeowners in the affected counties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “One thing we all agree on is how important this issue is and that everything that can be done to alleviate the distress of homeowners is being done.”

The amended motion was passed by Government majority, with 79 voting in favour and 64 against. Three Donegal TDs voted against the amendment – Deputies Ward, MacLochlainn and Doherty. Two voted for the amendment, Deputies Pat the Cope Gallagher and Charlie McConalogue.